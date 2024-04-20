Birthday boy Andrew Lawrance won a Toyota Yaris GR Circuit worth more than £44,000 - and immediately turned it down.

Andrew, from Aberbargoed, scooped the prize through online competition specialist BOTB.

The Dream Car Competition winner decided to take the cash alternative as his partner Kirsty has a big operation next year, and he wants to use it to help get their house ready for her recovery and to make her disability more manageable.

Andrew was surprised at his home by BOTB presenter Christian Williams who revealed that as well as the car, there was a suitcase with £20,000 cash in the boot - which Andrew immediately handed to Kirsty.

“Part of me is disappointed I haven’t gone for my dream car, but I have got to do the sensible thing,” said Andrew.

“I’ve recently hit rock bottom and Kirsty has stood by me, and this kind of money will certainly help out massively.

“She’s got a life-changing operation coming up next year and now we can prep the house and get ready for that.

“We want to get a walk-in shower and do the back garden to make it wheelchair-friendly, which will make things easier for her.”

Andrew, who won the competition in the same week he celebrated his 36th birthday, said he thought it was a delivery driver dropping off dog food when Christian turned up at his door.

“I’ve always wanted to see Christian and had never been that excited in my life,” he said.

“When I sit there in the evenings and enter the competitions, you never think it’s going to be you, but you just cross your fingers and hope one day it might be your turn.

“The whole thing was an amazing experience and I feel so humbled.”

The Toyota Yaris GR Circuit Pack features an i3 Turbo engine, 276bhp and a top speed of 145mph.

“This is my dream car. To see it in gleaming pearl white at the bottom of my drive, I was gobsmacked!” Andrew added.

“I watch Top Gear and if you see my bedroom and some of the models I’ve got, you can tell that I’m a big car enthusiast.”

Christian said: “Andrew and Kirsty deserve every bit of this win and I’m so happy for them.

“It’s a stunning car and I’m sure Andrew would have loved driving it, but clearly the money means more to them at the moment and it will make a huge difference to their lives.”

