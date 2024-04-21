Pentwyn Farmhouse is located just outside Little Mill, Pontypool, is surrounded by stunning Monmouthshire countryside and even comes with a swimming pool.

The property is located within easy access of the main road links to the A465, A40, A449 and on to the M4/M5 and M50 motorway networks.

The farmhouse sits in approximately 11.98 acres.

Currently on the market for £1,500,000, it is certainly steep, but there is plenty to like about the five bedroom detached farmhouse.

The property is Grade II listed and has been renovated to maintain many original features including flagstone and quarry tiled floors, a traditional oak panelled wall and original inglenook fireplaces.

Pentwyn comprises an entrance hall, rear boot room / dog accommodation with sink and wet room flooring, a very large kitchen diner finished with bifold doors on to the rear garden, adjoining utility room, glass fronted garden room with French doors on to the walled front garden.

The historic dining room has an inglenook fireplace, there are also two very large living reception rooms, an additional kitchen, and two downstairs WCs.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms. The master bedroom suite includes a vaulted, beamed ceiling, an ensuite with a walk in shower and adjacent dressing room.

There is another ensuite and a further two family bathrooms.

Adjoining the main farmhouse are two cottages, known as the Stable Cottages. Both comprising self-contained units with two bedrooms, open plan kitchen/ living area and a shower room.

There are large gardens, to the rear and side of the farmhouse where you can see towards the beautiful Brecon Beacons.

There is also a swimming pool in the garden which is in need of some repairs.

If all of this takes your fancy, you can find out more by checking out the listing on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, you can contact Powells on 01600732100.

