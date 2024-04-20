South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Lane closed in both directions causing severe delays on bridge

Live

M4 closed in both directions near Prince of Wales Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M4 is closed in both directions between J20 and J22 due to a broken down horsebox.
  • This is causing severe delays along the Prince of Wales Bridge.

