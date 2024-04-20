While being named the 2024 winner of Britain’s Got Talent is a great achievement, winners also get two prizes.

Celebrity judges singer Alesha Dixon, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, radio presenter Amanda Holden and head judge Simon Cowell will all return to the judging panel.

Hosts Ant and Dec will also return to the ITV show following the end of their popular Saturday Night Takeaway show which has ended for now after 20 years.

What do Britain’s Got Talent winners get?





If you’re lucky enough to win Britain’s Got Talent, there are a couple of prizes to look forward to.

First of all, you’ll be crowned winner – not many people can say that!

Winners also receive £250,000 plus they’ll earn a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn was last year’s winner – you can read more about him in our explainer here.

All Britain's Got Talent winners

If you’re looking forward to seeing the Britain’s Got Talent judges and hosts Ant and Dec on your screen this weekend, here’s how you can tune in.

Britain’s Got Talent airs from Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show will also air on Sunday, April 21 but at the slightly later time of 7.40pm.