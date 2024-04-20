From magic tricks to acrobatics, BGT has seen pretty much everything over the years but only one act can be crowned the winner for 2024.

Talking of winners, do you remember who was crowned in 2023? Let’s go back in time.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2023?





The ITV talent competition sees entries from around the world and in 2023 a Norwegian man took the crown.

Your votes meant it all came down to @viggovenn, Lillianna Clifton and @CilliansMagic, all worthy winners, but only one could take the crown!



Let's hear it ONE MORE TIME for our #BGT 2023 CHAMPION, Viggo Venn! 🏆#BritainsGotTalent #BGTFinal #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/7ymRTxBlbV — BGT (@BGT) June 4, 2023

Comedian Viggo Venn impressed with his high-vis jacket-inspired routines and took home the £250,000 prize.

He also earned himself a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Norwegian comedian won the hearts of the nation with his comical routine which included bouncing around the stage in a giant balloon.

He also gifted Simon Cowell one of his iconic hi-vis jackets before the entire audience could be seen wearing them, along with the other three judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli, as everyone began dancing along to Daft Punk’s anthem One More Time.

The comedian has since toured the UK with live shows.

All Britain's Got Talent winners

If you’re looking forward to seeing the Britain’s Got Talent judges and hosts Ant and Dec on your screen this weekend, here’s how you can tune in.

Singer Alesha Dixon, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, radio presenter Amanda Holden and head judge Simon Cowell will all return to the judging panel.

Britain’s Got Talent airs from Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show will also air on Sunday, April 21 but at a slightly later time of 7.40pm.