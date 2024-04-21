South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Key city centre road closed with traffic diverted

Live

Newport city centre road closed with traffic diverted

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Bridge street in Newport City Centre is closed.
  • All Newport Bus 2 Services will divert via Caerau road in both directions. Stops at, North street and St Woolos will not be served.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos