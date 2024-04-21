Having said this, they don’t happen too often so you might be unaware of how to deal with one and what to do if you temporarily lose power.

While it’s a good idea to know where your torch is, there’s more to dealing with a power cut than you might think.

To help you out, the Met Office has outlined steps to take when you experience a power cut.

Who to contact in a power cut

Your Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DNO) maintains physical electricity supplies to your home or business.

If you experience a power cut, you can call them on 105 and they will put you through to the local people who can help.

Instead, you could find the details for your local DNO by using the Energy Networks Association's postcode tool.

If you have a gas emergency, call 0800 111999.

What to do in a power cut

The Met Office has listed some precautions you can take to help deal with a power cut.

If you need electricity for any medical equipment, you should contact the DNO at any time – they might be able to put you on their Priority Register for help during the power cut.

Make sure you have more than one torch with working batteries as well as extras.

Keep your mobile phone charged in case you need to contact someone in an emergency.

Make sure you keep your fridge and freezer closed and put a blanket over them to keep them cold for hours.

Having your important documents handy could help in the event of a power cut.

The Met Office also suggests looking out for elderly neighbours – make sure they are prepared for a potential power cut.

The forecaster adds: “Switch off appliances - turn off items such as irons, ovens, electric fires and fryers as they could pose a hazard if the power comes back on when you are not there”.

If you use Digital Voice telephones and don’t have a mobile phone, or you’re in an area with no signal, your provider could help you before a power cut occurs.

Has the power gone off unexpectedly? If it has, check to see if you’re neighbours have had their power go off too. Contact the DNO even if your neighbours’ power is also off as they may not have been notified.

If your neighbours’ power is still on, you might have a problem with fuses or trip switches.

Vulnerable people can receive help ahead of power cuts

People can sign up to the Priority Services Register for free (Image: Getty Images)

People who rely on power for healthcare will benefit from knowing what to do in a power cut ahead of the event.

Older and disabled people can sign up for the Priority Services Register.

This is a free service that is also available for those who rely on electricity for healthcare equipment.

The Met Office says: “Ensure that your care provider, clinical care team and/or equipment supplier have supplied you with sufficient information so that you understand how the equipment works and what to do if there is a power disruption.

“Speak to your care team to put a plan in place for what action to take and who you/they can ring 24/7 if there is a device-related problem during a power outage.”