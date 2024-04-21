Hayley Miles owner of Pig and Pip sells a variety of unique handmade children's clothes and was crowned Kids Modern Maker Award at the BizBubble Awards 2024.

The Biz Bubble Awards are an annual online awards which celebrate small businesses in the UK.

Last year Pig and Pip was named Retail Business of the Year at the inaugural Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards.

Hayley Miles of Pig and Pip (Image: Newsquest)

Back in April 2023, Pig and Pip hit Argus headlines for stocking a range of souvenirs based on the now infamous Chepstow Baked Potato sculpture on the town's riverbank.

Ms Miles, story to success is quite extraordinary, the mum of two started making children’s clothes whilst on maternity leave in 2016 alongside her job as a primary school teacher.

The mum then turned her hobby into her full time career, leaving her role as a teacher in 2020.

Pig and Pip closed their store in the heart of Chepstow on March 24, 2024 after opening in 2021. Ms Miles took this decision to focus on the sewing side of her business which has proved popular.

The sewing school started with just four children two years ago and has built to Ms Miles teaching almost 50 regular students a week as well as hosting birthday parties, 1:1 sessions and bespoke classes.

Pig and Pip's sewing school is hugely popular (Image: Hayley Miles)

Ms Miles said: “I was delighted to be recognised in this category which included last year's winner and another children's clothing brand.

“I've won awards locally before for my shop but not UK wide and specifically for my clothing brand and sewing school so I was totally overwhelmed when my name was read out.

"I run the business all on my own working 12 hours most days, but the hard work is certainly starting to pay off with the increasing demand for both my clothing and sewing lessons.

Pig and Pip sells a variety of unique handmade children's clothes (Image: Hayley Miles)

“As a child I loved watching The Sound of Music and always wanted to make my own clothing and clothes for my children as a result.

“What started as a hobby soon turned into more with friends and family placing orders. In 2020 I left my teaching job and now I sell in several shops around Wales as well as online to people I've never met.

“I am so grateful for the support of my customers both online and to those who visited the shop when it was open, for placing orders, giving words of encouragement and spurring me on to start up my sewing school.”

Ms Miles was crowned Kids Modern Maker Award at the BizBubble Awards 2024 (Image: Hayley Miles)