Kelly Howells, 41, from Newport stole from TK Maxx, B&M and Iceland, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

She took goods worth £99.96, £70.92 and £17 from TK Maxx, B&M and Iceland respectively.

The offences occurred in Newport between March 11 and April 14.

MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail after being found guilty of assaulting schoolgirls

Howells was caught shoplifting last year after a court heard she turned to crime again when she started taking class A drugs following the tragic death of her daughter.

She now has more than 110 offences to her name.

The defendant was locked up for eight weeks.

Howells, of no fixed abode, will have to pay compensation to B&M and Iceland.

The goods she stole from TK Maxx were recovered.