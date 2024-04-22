A WANTED Monmouthshire offender and a Newport drug driver have been arrested in a police crackdown.
On April 20, officers arrested a wanted offender in Caldicot for multiple shoplifting and burglary offences, today, April 21 the offender has been charged and remanded.
Elsewhere, in Alway the East Neighbourhood Officers seized an uninsured vehicle.
The driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis. The vehicle was seized and driver arrested.
An image of the positive drug wipe was released by the force.
Gwent Police had a busy day yesterday with officers also spotting a vehicle along the A468 with heavy damage to the front.
The vehicle was stopped and further checks revealed an expired MOT, no tax and a defective tyre.
The driver was reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized.
A further vehicle was seized yesterday evening, by Neighbourhood Officer for driving in an anti Social manner in Ebbw Vale.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you are identified causing nuisance in our communities positive action will be taken."
