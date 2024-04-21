Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party saw celebrity appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, and the Spice Girls.

The 1990s girl group, comprised of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Victoria, were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

David posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.

Victoria also posted the video to her social media and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!”

david beckham we thank you for delivering spice girls reunion content pic.twitter.com/vilegSSRxb — sylv (@barchiebaby) April 21, 2024

David wrote: “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.”

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for a world tour which Victoria did not attend.

The girl group’s debut single Wannabe was released in 1996 and after two years at the top of the charts Horner, aka Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

In 2023 Victoria’s life with David was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

It was recently announced that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.