A MAN caught with cocaine and amphetamine worth between £50,000 and £70,000 was only looking after the drugs, a court has been told.
Mark Horrell admitted possession with intent to supply both class A and class B drugs but did so on the basis that he was the “custodian”.
The 42-year-old defendant from Caerphilly was due to be sentenced but the prosecution successfully applied for more time to investigate his claim.
Horrell has also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property in the form of a large amount of cash.
MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail after being found guilty of assaulting schoolgirls
His offences took place at Grays Gardens in the Graig Y Rhacca area of Caerphilly on February 13.
Horrell, of Mill Road, is due to be sentenced later this week.
He was remanded in custody by Recorder David Elias KC after the defendant appeared at Swansea Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel