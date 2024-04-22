Mark Horrell admitted possession with intent to supply both class A and class B drugs but did so on the basis that he was the “custodian”.

The 42-year-old defendant from Caerphilly was due to be sentenced but the prosecution successfully applied for more time to investigate his claim.

Horrell has also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property in the form of a large amount of cash.

MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail after being found guilty of assaulting schoolgirls

His offences took place at Grays Gardens in the Graig Y Rhacca area of Caerphilly on February 13.

Horrell, of Mill Road, is due to be sentenced later this week.

He was remanded in custody by Recorder David Elias KC after the defendant appeared at Swansea Crown Court.