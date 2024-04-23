KURT BOWDEN, 31, of Avondale Road, Pontypool was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cambrian Road, Newport on March 30.

He was fined £438 and ordered to pay a £175 surcharge and £85 costs.

TOM GILLESPIE, 20, of Cwm Lane, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £195 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MORE NEWS: Man caught with £50,000 worth of drugs ‘was just looking after them’

ADDISON FOUWEATHER, 21, of no fixed abode, Newport, was fined £100 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

KYLIE JACKSON, 34, of Grange Close, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she admitted assaulting police officers PC Chloe Parry and PC Verity Wilson on March 29.

She must attend a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay each of her victims £250 compensation.

MACAULEY O'SULLIVAN, 23, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police car on April 13.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

LAURA DAVIES, 36, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 22 months after she admitted drink-driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4233 in Monmouthshire on March 30 He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN JAMES BUDDEN, 53, of Shepherds Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ALAN HEAD, 46, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL HUGHES, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £224 from Aldi on April 13.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

CONNOR MICHAEL KEVIN QUIRKE, 31, of Bleriot Close, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 20, 2023.

He must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN HILL, 34, of Neuaddwen Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLIVE STEVEN WALKER, 51, of Clos Odyn, Pentwyn, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Station Road, Brynmawr on September 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MALCOLM FOX, 63, of Rosnant Crescent, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £228 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.