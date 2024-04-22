Tesco customers are being targeted by the phishing email scam, which claims to offer shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card.

However, following the links in the email will take victims to a malicious survey website which asks you to answer questions.

The questions will reveal your personal and financial information which can then be used to steal your identity.

The scam email, claiming to be from Tesco, offers shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card (Image: Which?)

If you receive the scam email, you should not click on any links.

You can report the email by forwarding it to report@phishing.gov.uk and phishing websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

A warning from Tesco said: “Using fake emails to get hold of someone's personal details is called 'phishing'. You might receive an email that looks real, as though it's from Tesco, but it may ask you for personal information that we would never ask for.

“The email is most likely fake if it asks you for passwords, Clubcard number, date of birth, or banking details. Some fake emails may ask you to click a link to another website.

“If you're unsure about the email in the first place, it's best to delete it.

“If you want to access your Clubcard account and are unsure about a link in an email, always start at tesco.com and click ‘Tesco Clubcard’ to find your way to your Clubcard account.

“Remember, we'll never ask you for personal information in an email unless you've contacted us first and we're replying to you directly. We will NEVER ask you for your password.”