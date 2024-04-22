Creates Monmouth café and B&B has become a celeb hotspot after appearing on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed – where they were crowned the episode winners.

Ben Price and Kenny Staples opened Creates Monmouth in 2020 and since then seven celebrities have visited

Last year the café welcomed Newport-born Hollywood star Michael Sheen, It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott, famous TV architect George Clarke, Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Simon Callow, Top of the Pops presenter Mike Reed and Scottish musician Paolo Nutini.

Ben Hardy, known for playing Peter Beale in Eastenders as well as staring in X-Men visited the café on Saturday, April 12.

Mr Price told the South Wales Argus and the Monmouthshire Free Press that he is delighted that Ben was the latest celebrity to visit.

He said: “He seemed very happy, he was with all of his family, I don’t think many people realised it was him if they did they were being respectful as he was eating and having coffee with his family.

“We have been lucky as we have had a lot of famous people visit us at Creates over the years.

“It is great for us, they have all been friendly and were happy to have pictures with fans. The Customers liked it too and often ask about the celebrities who have visited.”

Mr Price reflects on their time appearing on Four in a Bed and said it has boosted business for them at the café and B&B

“Four in a Bed has boosted our business for us in a good way, People from all over came to stay with us.” He said.

“People from all over came to stay with us, with some travelling from miles away just to meet us for the day.

“People come to stay with us because they have watched a re-run of the show, that’s been shown about six times now and was first aired three years ago.”

We asked Ben who was his favourite celebrity that has visited the café, Bistro and B&B on Church Street. He even got a response from popstar p!nk on a lamp creation on social media.

He added: “Paolo Nutini was our favourite, he was very nice and down to earth. He was happy to chat with us and we are big fans of his anyway.”