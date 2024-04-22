Police stopped several vehicles in Gwent as part of an operation last week to ensure they were complying with traffic regulations.
In Peterston, eighteen vehicles were stopped on Thursday, April 18 and checked to ensure they were following traffic regulations.
Gwent Police revealed on social media that one vehicle was stopped on drug offences and two were stopped for not having seat belts.
A further five vehicles were stopped due to having vehicle defects.
Meanwhile, in Maindee on Sunday, April 14 CSOs sighted a Su- Ron bike on Christchurch Road.
The bike was seized by police after the rider was found with no licence or insurance.
Police confirmed on social media that the rider was breathalysed and prosecuted for being three times over the legal limit.
