Sarah Woodcock was visiting her neighbour last Monday, April 15, when she heard a big explosion. Running downstairs to her flat, Ms Woodcock opened her door only to be hit by a wall of smoke and fire.

She claims the fire alarm to her Bron Afon flat only went off when the door was opened.

In response, Bron Afon said their "insurers are now arranging for a forensic examination of the site."

The flat's windows have been boarded up (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Woodcock’s passport, bank cards, clothing, her daughter's ashes, and death certificate have all heartbreakingly been destroyed. Her daughter, Kyla Louise, died in 2014 aged just just four weeks and one day after being born prematurely.

The Argus visited Ms Woodcock at her destroyed flat in Aran Court, Cwmbran on Sunday, six days after the fire. The smell of smoke persisted outside her door with the windows boarded up.

Outside on the floor lies a smashed windowpane that was blown out during the blaze.

Ms Woodcock said: “I left the flat to visit my neighbour, hadn’t been gone for more than five minutes and then out the window all I could see was smoke and then a big explosion.

“Opened my flat door and only then did the smoke alarm go off. The fire pushed me back.

“I have lost everything. My daughter’s ashes, her death certificate, my passport, my clothes and my bank cards are all ruined.

Sarah Woodcock's daughter Kyla Louise shortly after being born in 2014 (Image: Sarah Woodcock)

“All I have are the clothes I’m wearing. I haven’t even got a jacket.

“I am not allowed into the flat, the locks have been changed.

“Just had brand new flooring put in my flat. I have lived there for eight years and it is my home.

“I have been told the fire was caused by one of my chargers, but I don’t believe that. Bron Afon have been changing the electrics for the past six months.”

Ms Woodcock outside her destroyed flat (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Woodcock has been given temporary accommodation at the Premier Inn hotel in Pontypool.

At the hotel, Ms Woodcock has no cooking facilities, leaving her “hardly eating.”

Ms Woodcock said: “I have been given a £100 Asda voucher for food and drink and rehomed in the Premier Inn in Pontypool.

“I am hardly eating because I have no cooking facilities and one payment of £100 is not enough for food and clothing.

The fire took place on April 15, 2024 at a flat in Aran Court, Cwmbran (Image: Newsquest)

“Just buying essential clothing items is expensive.

“Any funds that people have spare would be so appreciated- I can prove receipts with what I got with the money.”

Those who wish to help Ms Woodcock can reach her on 07958 400083.

Broken glass from the fire covers the garden area (Image: Newsquest)Rachel Heward, Bron Afon’s head of direct services, said: “Bron Afon’s insurers are now arranging for a forensic examination of the site, which will take a few weeks to complete.

“The only electrical work we have had to carry out in the last six months at Ms Woodcock’s flat has been to renew parts of the consumer unit, as part of a planned programme of work. The consumer unit is situated a floor below Ms Woodcock’s home.

“We have arranged temporary accommodation in Pontypool for Ms Woodcock and have given her £100 of shopping vouchers to help her with food and essential items.

“We understand a fire at home can be really distressing and our housing colleagues are continuing to do all they can to support her during this time.”

In a statement released by Bron Afon, a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 2.56pm on Monday, April 15, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a domestic fire at Aran Court in Cwmbran caused by a mobile phone and phone charger.

"Crews from Cwmbran and New Inn attended the scene. A stop message was received at approximately 3.28pm."

Torfaen Council has confirmed it has "not been asked for assistance in this case but understand that Bron Afon are looking to identify a suitable alternative property for her."