Gwent Police are asking those with more information on an incident in Newbridge, Caerphilly, including witnesses and anyone in the area at the time, to come forward.

The incident took place on Bridge Street at around 10.45am on Saturday, April 6, and two men were involved.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police has confirmed that two 20-year-old men were involved in the incident.

One 20-year-old man was arrested "on suspicion of attempted robbery".

Gwent Police have confirmed that he has since been released on police bail.

Anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV covering the area by Newbridge traffic lights is asked to contact Gwent Police, quoting crime reference number 2400110627.