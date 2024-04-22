The investment will fuel the Welsh agency’s growth plans, helping to facilitate a 300 per cent increase in revenue – allowing the group to reach a seven-figure turnover in only its second year of trading.

The equity investment from the Development Bank of Wales will allow Rebel Lion to further develop two innovative offerings.

The first, their Growth Service, will see the Cardiff agency act as an external sales and marketing division for clients in need of scalability. The second is a proprietary media and planning algorithm that connects to 700-plus audience data sets via a Weighted Index, determining client advertising budgets for maximum impact.

In addition to driving revenue growth and expanding its service offerings, Rebel Lion plans to create 10 new roles this year. By the end of its third financial year, the agency also aims to increase its headcount by a further 20.

Rebel Lion founder and CEO Matt Jones said: "Rebel Lion’s rapid ascent to seven-figure revenues within two years is a clear indication of our team's talent and drive."

Joanna Thomas, deputy fund manager for the Development Bank of Wales, said: “Our equity funding is a great enabler for young and ambitious businesses with big growth plans.

"Our flexible approach means that we can structure deals that maximise growth opportunities and help businesses like Rebel Lion to scale-up by capitalising on technology advancements, creating real value for the Welsh economy. We wish Matt and the team every success.”

Founded in 2022 by Welsh advertising entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den winner Matt Jones, Rebel Lion is embarking on an acquisition journey as a subsidiary of the JFI Group – a group of creative and advertising agencies that has established a diverse portfolio of brands under its umbrella.