Leighton Walkley’s “shoddy and slapdash” work has left his victims tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The couple had one child and another on the way when he was hired by them in 2021 to build an extension on their house in Caerphilly.

A judge condemned Walkley as “greedy” after he strung his victims along by promising them he would finish the job.

Instead their home was filled with “trip hazards” and the garden where their four-year-old daughter used to play was covered in effluent and sewage.

Although the couple continued to pay him, the defendant would take on other jobs and disappear to finish them while leaving them in limbo.

Cowboy builder Walkley, from Caerphilly, who was trading as L & B Brickwork, appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was paid £70,000 and only completed around 50 to 60 per cent of the work he was supposed to do.

Judge Carl Harrsion told Walkley: “One of your victims said she felt like you were pressuring her to give you more money.

“The couple felt they had no option but to pay in the hope that the building project would be completed.

“You give assurances over and over again that the work would be completed but each time you failed to follow them through.”

The court was told there was “a lengthy catalogue of failings”.

These faults included incorrectly fixed drainage pipes and ceilings, uneven flooring and loose cables.

“The workmanship in many areas was incomplete and below the minimum standards set within industry, an expert said,” Judge Harrison added.

“It was shoddy and slapdash with little evidence of competent skill or basic understanding of simple domestic work of this nature.”

The couple said the experience was “a living nightmare”.

Walkley, aged 46, of Bryn Awel, Penyrheol, pleaded guilty to two counts of unfair trading.

He has no previous convictions.

Sol Hartley representing Walkley said: “The defendant was taking on too much work.

“It was never his intention to walk away without finishing the work but the relationship between him and the victims had broken down to a significant extent.

“He has always sought to leave his customers happy.”

His barrister added that his client was having “business problems” with his partner at the time and had been infected with Covid.

Walkley was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for two years and he was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing in September.