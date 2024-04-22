Cllr Dianne Price, who represented Aberbargoed and Bargoed for 20 years, passed away surrounded by family on April 20.

The mother of three grew up in Cascade and moved to Bargoed aged ten.

As well as her work representing her ward for the Labour Party, Cllr Price also managed a local shoe shop for 18 years.

Caerphilly Council paid tribute to the “popular” councillor who served as mayor of the borough in 2016/17.

Cllr Sean Morgan, the leader of Caerphilly Council, added: “The community of Bargoed, and the wider county borough, has lost a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of local people.

“Dianne was a colourful, much-loved character who devoted the past 20 years representing Bargoed and was a champion for the town.”

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and our thoughts are with Dianne’s family at this very sad time,” he added.

Bargoed Town Council said its members “would like to extend their thanks to the community for the support they have shown the family” and asked for them to have “space and time to grieve the loss of their dear wife, mother and grandmother”.

Cllr Price “worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for ‘her’ residents for well over 20 years, and will be hugely missed”, the town council added.

Funeral details will be announced in due course.