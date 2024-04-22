Edwards was at the centre of a scandal in July 2023 after it was reported that he had paid a younger person for explicit images.

The journalist later went on leave with very little heard from him since the incident.

Now a statement has confirmed Edwards has left the BBC, sharing: "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC."

Adding: "After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."

Huw Edwards leaves BBC 'on medical advice' https://t.co/ZoKU9QcCTd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 22, 2024

Huw Edwards resigns from BBC

Following reports in July surrounding Edwards's alleged actions, his wife said he was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care” as she named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Following days of intense speculation as to the identity of the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations, Vicky Flind said in a statement released to the PA news agency that she was speaking out on her husband’s behalf.

She said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

The family of the young person originally complained about Edwards to the BBC in May 2023 and the BBC said it tried to contact them twice before The Sun published an exclusive story detailing the allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

The BBC has since apologised to the family of the young person at the centre of the Huw Edwards furore after a review into how non-editorial complaints are handled at the corporation.

A report, commissioned in the wake of the scandal, found a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints at the corporation are processed.