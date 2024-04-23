Logan James, Jordan Kerr and Jay Probert attacked Connor Rowlands and David Clemo in the Graig-Y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly.

Probert stabbed Mr Rowlands with a broken bottle after it was smashed over his head at his flat on Saturday, September 23 last year.

Although he suffered “deep lacerations” the victim “did not seek either medical or police help”.

MORE NEWS: ‘Greedy’ cowboy builder turned family’s dream into ‘living nightmare’

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court Probert, James and Kerr went together to Mr Rowlands’ home the next day at 11am in the morning.

Logan James

Kerr picked up an axe he found at the scene and hit him with the weapon to his face and thigh.

James armed himself with a hammer and used it to fracture Mr Clemo’s jaw and cheekbone.

It was uncertain what prompted the trio to mete out such savage violence.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell KC, told them: “As Mr Bennett for the Crown said, it is not clear what motivated you to do all this.

Jordan Kerr

“Whether it was because you wanted to obtain money, whether it was because Mr Rowlands may have burned a caravan down or whether it was for other reasons, I've no idea and nobody is clear about it.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

All three have a long list of convictions to their names.

Jay Probert

James has 27 previous convictions for 49 offences including affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Kerr has 32 convictions for 58 offences which include a knifepoint robbery, ABH and assaulting an emergency worker.

Probert’s 18 previous convictions for 31 offences encompass burglary and ABH from 2018 which landed him in jail for more than four years.

Alice Sykes for James, Daniel Jones for Kerr and Paul Hewitt representing Probert said the defendants were all remorseful for their actions.

Miss Sykes said her client’s mother had been a heroin addict who has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Alcohol had blighted his life,” she added.

Recorder Powell told the defendants: “The public, and the people of Graig-Y-Rhacca, need protection from people like you.”

James, 28, of no fixed abode, Kerr, 31, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol, Caerphilly and Probert, 29, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly were each jailed for six years and six months.