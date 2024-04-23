The news comes from a study by The Devonshire Clinic, a month after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed her diagnosis.

Newport saw a dramatic increase in searches about 'Abdominal Surgery', the procedure Princess Kate underwent, doubling in frequency.

The princess had been diagnosed with abdominal cancer and Wrexham witnessed a colossal 350 per cent increase in abdominal surgery searches, followed by Cardiff and Swansea with increases of 233 per cent and 142 per cent respectively, and finally, Newport and Bangor showed a growth of 100 per cent.

Dr Conal Perrett, from The Devonshire Clinic, validated this research and said: "When Kate Middleton made the announcement about her cancer diagnosis last month, she played a crucial part in saving lives.

"By sharing her experience, she shed light on the realities of battling cancer, and inspired others to search for the signs, seek help, and look for support."

Dr Perrett remarks on Kate's impact adding: "In speaking out, Kate becomes a person to look up to for those facing similar challenges, to know that they're not alone.

As we can see in the research, speaking publicly has led to others searching for signs of cancer, increasing awareness, and ultimately saving lives."

An alarming surge in searches was notable especially for 'Signs of Cancer', which rose by 200 per cent in Wrexham.