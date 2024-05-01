She was born in August 2016 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

She arrive at the sanctuary at the beginning of March 2024.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said Molly could live with other dogs and children.

They said: "Molly currently has a broken canine was caused from me swinging from a tree branch before I arrived at the rescue. She is also currently on anti-incontinence medication. I may need to be on this medication for the remainder of my life."

The spokesman said: "For the past five years Molly has been mainly off lead with her owner while out on walks. Our dog trainer Gary Mathlin can advise on this.

"Molly was originally from ACGAS at the start of 2019. She is now on the look out once more for a new home.

"Molly is a happy Staffy that loves life. She always greets us with a Staffy smile and a wagging tail every morning and adores going out for her daily walks.

"She knows cues such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'paw'. She is a very well trained girl who has a lot of intelligence about her. With the right owner, she will flourish. Molly adores toys and a game of fetch. Depending on the toy, she will either try to shred it or will want you to throw it.

"Molly travels very well in a car and is very well behaved at the vets. She cannot live with cats."

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .