Jack Knight told officers he was called Richard Court and gave them a different date of birth when they stopped him on Newport’s Somerton Road.

Police received a tip-off there was a possible drink-driver in the Monmouth area at the wheel of a Peugeot car with its registration number given.

Knight’s vehicle was spotted at the Coldra roundabout in Newport and he was followed.

Megan Jones, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court: “An officer described that vehicle as being all over the road.

“It was clear to him that the driver may well be intoxicated.

“Officers then followed that vehicle onto Chepstow Road.

“It was swerving from the kerb to the centre of the road and at one stage it narrowly missed a cyclist.”

Knight was stopped after police deployed a stinger device on Somerton Road.

“The officer observed when he was speaking to him the defendant could hardly speak,” the prosecutor added.

“He described his eyes as being droopy and that he was clearly under the influence.”

The defendant tested negative following a breathalyser test but positive for cocaine after a drugs swipe.

His lies came to light when the investigating officer carried out driving licence checks.

Knight, 33, formerly of Newport, but now of Hamadryad Road, Cardiff, admitted perverting the course of justice and driving without insurance.

The offences took place on November 30 last year.

He has 30 previous convictions for 64 offences which include drink-driving, drug driving and failing to provide a specimen.

David Pinnell representing Knight said his client had already spend 67 days in jail after he was remanded in custody by Newport magistrates after being charged in February.

His barrister asked that the defendant be given full credit for his guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told Knight: “You have an appalling list of previous convictions for driving offences.

He jailed him for six months but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

The defendant must attend a “Thinking Skills” programme and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Knight must also pay a £154 victim surcharge.