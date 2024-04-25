Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce who is dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, was speaking on a podcast about his brother's new teammate Louis Rees-Zammit, who has swapped rugby for the NFL.

The Kelce brothers claimed that Welsh people are posh, rich, upper class and beautiful.

But they couldn’t be more wrong as people in Newport disagree with their claims with some believing that we are friendly, down to earth and working class people who are struggling in uncertain economic times.

Jason Kelce claimed that Welsh people are posh, rich, upper-class beautiful white people. Picture: Screenshot instagram (Image: Screenshot - Instagram)Lesley Kidd, who lives in Newport, said: “We are just everyday working class people and some are struggling with the economy, they got no work or enough money so I can't say that Wales is up there because we are quite struggling.

“I am Welsh through and through but if you walk around Newport there are a lot of rough people around and it's gone downhill.

“I think some Welsh people are very friendly and would do anything for anyone, we are neighbourly but Welsh people are not posh or rich by any means.”

Sian Williams told the South Wales Argus that Welsh identity is important and we are warm and welcoming.

She added: “I disagree with everything he said. We are warm, family orientated and value tradition and culture.

Sian Williams believes that tradition, culture and Welsh language is important to Welsh people. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)“The Welsh language is very important as it's dying out and it's part of who we are along with our identity.”

Meanwhile, Paul Angwin, who works in Newport City Centre, added: “I wouldn’t class us as posh. I would say we are more grounded and down to earth. We are welcoming, chatty and a little bit chopsy.”

Fellow Newport resident Linda Jones added: “He’s talking rubbish as we are not posh, not rich but we are warm, friendly and down-to-earth people.”

Linda Jones says Welsh people are warm, friendly and down-to-earth. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)It comes after Louis Rees-Zammit signed for NFL Superbowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on March, 29.

Jason Kelce later admitted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was incorrect about how he judged Welsh people.

Rob McElhenney, co-owner of Wrexham Football Club, has invited the brothers to visit our land to prove them wrong about the perception of people in Wales and our culture.