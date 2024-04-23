Bus operator, Newport Bus, is selling family day tickets on Saturday, April 27, for a cheaper-than-normal price in honour of the local rugby team, the Dragons.

The bus tickets, valid in Zones 1 and 2, are on sale for £5.

Families of up to two adults and three children can buy the day tickets on the Newport Bus itself, or on the app.

The Dragons RFC will be going head-to-head with Connacht rugby team in the BKT United Rugby Championship.