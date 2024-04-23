A NEWPORT-BASED bus service is selling cheap family day tickets in honour of the Dragons RFC match this weekend.
Bus operator, Newport Bus, is selling family day tickets on Saturday, April 27, for a cheaper-than-normal price in honour of the local rugby team, the Dragons.
The bus tickets, valid in Zones 1 and 2, are on sale for £5.
Families of up to two adults and three children can buy the day tickets on the Newport Bus itself, or on the app.
The Dragons RFC will be going head-to-head with Connacht rugby team in the BKT United Rugby Championship.
