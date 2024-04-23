The Four Tops and The Temptations with Tavares are returning to the UK for a six-city tour in September, with Cardiff’s Utilita Arena scheduled for September 3.

The Four Tops and The Temptations, two of the most successful pop music groups of all time from the Motown label, together with Tavares, are expected to attract a huge audience.

These groups have sold tens of millions of albums and influenced generations of music fans.

They will be touring with full bands, promising a dynamic, high-energy atmosphere.

The Four Tops, noted for their significant contribution to the global success of the Motown label, and today led by the group’s remaining original founding member, Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir.

They are known for major hits such as ‘Baby I Need Your Loving’, ‘I Can’t Help Myself’, ‘Standing In The Shadows Of Love’, along with their biggest Motown hit, ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’.

The Four Tops said: "We need your loving UK, we can’t wait to return to your shores this September with our brothers in soul The Temptations and Tavares, so get ready for us!"

The Temptations, another quintessential Motown group that attained international acclaim, are currently led by their original founding member, Otis Williams.

Boasting popular tracks like ‘My Girl’, ‘Papa Was A Rolling Stone’, ‘I Wish It Would Rain’, ‘Cloud Nine’, and ‘Treat Her Like A Lady’. The Temptations said: "We love performing for our British fans, we will be on cloud nine this September!"

Tavares, made up of the Tavares brothers, is an extremely successful American R&B/Soul group known for their smash hit ‘Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel’ and a widely recognised cover of the Bee Gees classic, ‘More Than A Woman,’ which appeared on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Tavares said: "It’s been more than a minute, but coming to the UK always makes us so happy, come see us this September!"

All three groups are anticipated to perform sell-out shows when tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 26.

For those who appreciate vintage soul, this tour represents a long-awaited opportunity to see the Motown legends live on stage.