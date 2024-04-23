Train drivers as part of the Aslef Union will walk out on specific dates between Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9.

Additionally, overtime will also be banned for six days from Monday, May 6.

The union said it has not met employers or the Government for more than a year, accusing ministers of “giving up” trying to resolve the near two-year dispute.

When will rail strikes take place in May 2024?





The rolling programme of strikes taking place at the beginning of May will be as follows:

Tuesday, May 7: c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express and South Western Railway

Wednesday, May 8: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

Thursday, May 9: LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express

Discussing the latest strikes Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “It is now a year since we sat in a room with the train companies and a year since we rejected the risible offer they made and which they admitted, privately, was designed to be rejected.

“We first balloted for industrial action in June 2022, after three years without a pay rise. It took eight one-day strikes to persuade the train operating companies (Tocs) to come to the table and talk.

“Our negotiating team met the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) on eight occasions – the last being on Wednesday April 26 last year.

“That was followed by the Tocs’ ‘land grab’ for all our terms and conditions on Thursday April 27 – which was immediately rejected.

“Since then train drivers have voted, again and again, to take action to get a pay rise."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group said: “This wholly unnecessary strike action called by the Aslef leadership will sadly disrupt customers and businesses once again, while further damaging the railway at a time when taxpayers are continuing to contribute an extra £54 million a week just to keep services running.

“We continue to seek a fair agreement with the Aslef leadership which both rewards our people, gives our customers more reliable services and makes sure the railway isn’t taking more than its fair share from taxpayers.”