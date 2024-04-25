St Andrew's Primary School located on Jenkins Street in Newport, has received a glowing report for its inclusivity and "support for pupils’ well-being and learning".

A team from Welsh inspection agency, Estyn, visited St Andrew's Primary School in January 2024 and have now released a report on their findings.

In the report, the headteacher (Jo Giles) and her leadership were commended for giving "outstanding support for pupils’ well-being and learning" while the headteacher was praised for showing "inspirational leadership".

The leadership was said to recognise the challenges that pupils and their families face but take a "sensitive approach" to support them and have created a "rich and engaging curriculum".

Coupled with a high level of teaching, all students were said to make "strong progress", including those from low-income families and those with additional learning needs (ALN).

The Curriculum for Wales is followed in a skilful way, which then helps pupils to develop as independent learners.

The report highlights the school's 'Radio Reach' programme, where pupils are taught to create their own digital podcasts which is broadcast across the school. Pupils are said to be extremely proud of their work through this medium.

Staff at St Andrew's Primary School are improve their approach to developing pupils' understanding of relationships. By the time they reach Year 6, pupils are deemed as comfortable in asking questions about life events such as puberty while also being able to identify signs of unsafe relationships, both in person and online.

Estyn recommended one thing to help the school in improving, which was to improve pupils’ Welsh speaking skills.

What happens next

On the Estyn team's recommendation, the school will create an action plan to address how to improve students' Welsh speaking skills.

In the future, Estyn will invite the school to set up a case study on their work in early years provision.

Writing in the school's newsletter, headteacher Jo Giles said: "I just wanted to share my thanks to the whole school community for all your hard work and support. This report is for our fabulous pupils, supportive parents and community and hardworking and dedicated staff.

"What a great team. There really is no place like St. Andrews, I am so very, very proud."

The full report can be seen here.