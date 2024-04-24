DANIEL HALL, 25, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on April 12.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

SAMI DAVIES, 18, of Goodrich Street, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on East View on October 20, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: ‘Greedy’ cowboy builder turned family’s dream into ‘living nightmare’

LEE MORGAN, 36, of Herbert Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink-driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Fosse Road, Newport on April 14.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NICOLA EDGE, 39, of Parc Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted cultivating six cannabis plants on September 9, 2023.

IAN JENKINS, 41, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on the A472 in Newbridge on September 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK WHITE, 36, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £195 in a fine, costs and compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing household products from Poundland on December 23, 2023.

DEAN REES, 48, of Cardiff Prison was ordered to pay £300 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to a non-dwelling burglary in Penperlleni, Monmouthshire on June 24, 2023.

RHYS WILLIAMS, 25, of Cledwen Close, Barry was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48 SDR in Newport on November 12, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ANDREW VIVIASH, 40, of Moor Street, Chepstow was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of stealing £100 following a burglary at the Palmer Community Centre at December 10, 2023.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.

RIKKI GILCHRIST, 43, of Albany Street, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage worth £523 to a Kia Sportage SUV and CCTV cameras on October 28, 2023.

He must pay £634 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.