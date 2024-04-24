The company walked away with the award at a UK-wide awards event hosted by Claudia Winkleman for Business Moneyfacts in London on April 18.

Getting this award marks a monumental achievement for the company, which was formed in 2005 by Chris and Rhian MacManus.

Despite competition from larger firms, MacManus asset finance made the shortlist of finalists at the ceremony held at the Evolution Centre in Battersea, London.

On winning the award Mr MacManus said: "I was incredibly proud of our business, and my team, for being nominated in the industry’s leading awards, but we are far from the biggest brokerage in the UK.

"Some of the firms that made the final list have over 100 employees and are much larger than us."

Reflecting on the moment their win was announced, he shared his disbelief and joy.

He said: "These are arguably the highest profile awards in UK business financing and we were having a fantastic evening.

"When I heard Claudia say “The winner is MacManus Asset Finance Ltd” I was stunned."

"It was a real underdog moment!"

Customer testimonials played a significant role in gaining the approval of the judging panel.

Speaking about that Mr MacManus said: "What matters to a business customer is the service they receive, not how big the brokerage is.

"We have always aimed to provide a premium service to our clients, becoming an Outsourced Business Finance Partner.

"We were blessed that when we reached out to our business customers and told them we’d made the final they responded overwhelmingly, providing dozens of testimonials about the service they had received from us over the years.

"In the end it would seem that the judges felt we had earned the accolade of Asset Finance Broker of the Year, and we couldn’t be more delighted."

Besides supporting businesses in Caerphilly, the company serves a wider area across Wales and the UK, especially those who use asset finance to invest in vehicles, plant and machinery.

Their services also extend to cashflow finance and business loans.

Mr MacManus said: "There are some incredible business finance brokerages in South Wales with knowledge and skill and a willingness to support local businesses with access to the essential business financing that they need to expand and grow.

"MacManus Asset Finance have clients across the UK that have regularly worked with us for over 15 years and yet it’s sometimes a challenge to convince local firms that we could be their broker of choice."

Lee Tillcock, editor of business Moneyfacts said: "The past year has seen the business finance sector rise to numerous challenges placed upon it by economic uncertainty.

"While interest rate and working capital funding line concerns remained, working tirelessly to boost business opportunities, it was brokers and providers that offered the expertise and knowledge that helped many businesses thrive and survive.

"The finalists and eventual winners at this year’s awards should be rightly proud of their achievements.

"They have offered a range of products and services that have best supported the sector, at a time when its success and growth remain vital to the recovery of the wider economy."