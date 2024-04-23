A WOMAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of a serious assault on a man.
Liberty Harman, 20, from Blackwood has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in Fleur-de-Lys.
It is alleged she did so on August 11, 2022.
Harman, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest is due to appear before the crown court on May 17.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
