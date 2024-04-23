Liberty Harman, 20, from Blackwood has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in Fleur-de-Lys.

It is alleged she did so on August 11, 2022.

Harman, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest is due to appear before the crown court on May 17.

MORE NEWS: Builders in court accused of fraud and unfair trading

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.