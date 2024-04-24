Based on the "Sargent and Fashion" exhibition at Tate Britain, the film delves into what made Mr Sargent's "swagger" portraits stand out, which was that he had full control over how his sitters were presented, including what they wore.

Interviews with curators, modern fashionistas, and style influencers are used to reflect on how Mr Sargent's unique approach has influenced modern art, culture and fashion.

The exhibition shows Mr Sargent's ability to showcase unique personalities through his artwork, with 50 of his paintings alongside the stunning garments and accessories he had his subjects wear.

Today, the construction of public identity is as widely debated as it was during the dawn of the 20th century, but Mr Sargent's work transcends this societal chitter-chatter.

Viewers can delve into his exceptional creative process, see how his portraits captured the essence of a quickly evolving era and learn why Sargent was labelled the artist who delineated a time period.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30pm at the Drill Hall Chepstow.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.drillhallchepstow.co.uk or at the door from 6.45pm on the event date.