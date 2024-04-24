A WOMAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with three sexual offences.
Phoebe Pearce, 24, is accused of possession of an indecent photograph of a child under the age of 18 and two counts of being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
The defendant, of Harlequin Drive, Newport is alleged to have done so between January 2 and April 19.
Pearce is due to appear before the crown court on May 20.
She was remanded in custody.
