Three postcodes in south Wales have been found to be among the cheapest in Britain.
A new study based on data from the HM Land Registry - conducted by Online Marketing Surgery (OMS) and Cardinal Steels - has looked into the average house prices for every postcode in Britain to determine the cheapest places to buy a house in 2024.
OMS said: "With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first-time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult.
"This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead."
With this in mind, they have come up with a list of the top 20 cheapest postcodes in Britain.
Cheapest postcodes in Britain
The postcodes with the cheapest average house prices in the UK, according to Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, are:
- Middlehaven (TS2), North Yorkshire - £49,833
- Bradford City Centre (BD1), West Yorkshire - £64,960
- Middlesborough Town Centre (TS1), North Yorkshire - £68,837
- Brambles Farm (TS3), North Yorkshire - £83,838
- Shildon (DL4), County Durham - £86,993
- Moor Row (CA24), Cumbria - £98,083
- Ferndale (CF43), Mid Glamorgan - £99,001
- Easington (SR8), County Durham - £100,112
- Barkerend (BD3), West Yorkshire - £100,923
- Chopwell (NE17), Tyne and Wear - £102,771
- New Tredegar (NP24), Gwent - £104,214
- Ferryhill (DL17), County Durham - £104,387
- Doncaster town centre (DN1), South Yorkshire - £107,967
- Bankfoot (BD5), West Yorkshire - £110,330
- Usworth (NE37), Tyne and Wear - £112,523
- Trimdon Station (TS29), County Durham - £113,578
- Dipton (DH9), County Durham - £114,487
- Hainworth (BD21), West Yorkshire - £116,673
- Treorchy (CF42), Mid Glamorgan - £116,949
- Anfield (LA4 + LA5 + LA6), Merseyside - £117,274
South Wales postcodes among the cheapest in Britain
Three south Wales postcodes have featured among the cheapest in Britain.
Ferndale (CF43) in Mid Glamorgan was the cheapest of the three boasting an average house price of £99,001.
This was nearly £50,000 more expensive than the cheapest postcode in Britain - Middlehaven (TS2) in North Yorkshire (£49,833).
The next best in south Wales was the Gwent postcode of New Tredegar (NP24) with an average house price of £104,214 followed by Treorchy (CF42), Mid Glamorgan (£116,949).
The area with the highest average house prices is Hannover Square (W1S) at a huge £5,662,000.
Outside of London, the postcode with the highest average house prices is Cobham (KT11) in Surrey at £1,395,369.
