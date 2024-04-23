A new study based on data from the HM Land Registry - conducted by Online Marketing Surgery (OMS) and Cardinal Steels - has looked into the average house prices for every postcode in Britain to determine the cheapest places to buy a house in 2024.

OMS said: "With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first-time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult.

"This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead."

With this in mind, they have come up with a list of the top 20 cheapest postcodes in Britain.

A new study has found three postcodes in Wales are among the cheapest to buy a house in Britain in 2024. (Image: Getty Images)

Cheapest postcodes in Britain

The postcodes with the cheapest average house prices in the UK, according to Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, are:

Middlehaven (TS2), North Yorkshire - £49,833 Bradford City Centre (BD1), West Yorkshire - £64,960 Middlesborough Town Centre (TS1), North Yorkshire - £68,837 Brambles Farm (TS3), North Yorkshire - £83,838 Shildon (DL4), County Durham - £86,993 Moor Row (CA24), Cumbria - £98,083 Ferndale (CF43), Mid Glamorgan - £99,001 Easington (SR8), County Durham - £100,112 Barkerend (BD3), West Yorkshire - £100,923 Chopwell (NE17), Tyne and Wear - £102,771 New Tredegar (NP24), Gwent - £104,214 Ferryhill (DL17), County Durham - £104,387 Doncaster town centre (DN1), South Yorkshire - £107,967 Bankfoot (BD5), West Yorkshire - £110,330 Usworth (NE37), Tyne and Wear - £112,523 Trimdon Station (TS29), County Durham - £113,578 Dipton (DH9), County Durham - £114,487 Hainworth (BD21), West Yorkshire - £116,673 Treorchy (CF42), Mid Glamorgan - £116,949 Anfield (LA4 + LA5 + LA6), Merseyside - £117,274

South Wales postcodes among the cheapest in Britain

Three south Wales postcodes have featured among the cheapest in Britain.

Ferndale (CF43) in Mid Glamorgan was the cheapest of the three boasting an average house price of £99,001.

This was nearly £50,000 more expensive than the cheapest postcode in Britain - Middlehaven (TS2) in North Yorkshire (£49,833).

The next best in south Wales was the Gwent postcode of New Tredegar (NP24) with an average house price of £104,214 followed by Treorchy (CF42), Mid Glamorgan (£116,949).

The area with the highest average house prices is Hannover Square (W1S) at a huge £5,662,000.

Outside of London, the postcode with the highest average house prices is Cobham (KT11) in Surrey at £1,395,369.