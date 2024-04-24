We asked our readers what the highlight of their last week was and to share some pictures to show it off.
More than a dozen people responded on Facebook from all across South Wales.
Katie Anne Wilcock called her highlight "Spring in the Willow."
It's a willow tree over part of the unused Canal in Pontnewydd where she often sits.
"I was so sad when it lost its leaves for winter, but it's so pretty now the leaves are growing back," she shared.
Catherine Mayo has been enjoying the outdoors more after having her baby.
"Caldicot Castle is always a must," she said.
Natalie Davies simply admired the "sunset at home in Monmouthshire."
Some readers captured phenomena like Jason Mead who gazed at "The Aurora from the Bwlch Mountain" and Leonie Roberts who revelled in the "Blueness all around" with bluebells.
Several readers shared personal accomplishments and joyful events.
Janet Martin celebrated the "NHSOB 1st XV promotion to Division 1 league.
"Well done boys," while Paul Splodge Gray made us a part of his joy by sharing about "getting married".
Chris Went highlighted finishing the London Marathon, saying: "Finishing the TCS 2024 London Marathon, running for Young Lives vs Cancer."
Then, there were those who found delight in simple pursuits like Pippa Needs who said: "Being able to take the dogs for a long walk after injuring my back and hips heavy lifting stuff" and Samantha Hawkins with taking her dogs for a 'lovely walk in the sunshine over the weekend.'
Roger Fuller's highlight was catching the sunrise at Goldcliff on Saturday morning, whilst Donna Griffiths welcomed two new family members in the form of cats.
Paul Villa walked the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and Leanne Davies visited Stonehenge.
In life’s everyday moments, our readers found highlights worth celebrating.
