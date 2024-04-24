More than a dozen people responded on Facebook from all across South Wales.

Katie Anne Wilcock called her highlight "Spring in the Willow."

Spring in the willow (Image: Katie Anne Wilcock)

It's a willow tree over part of the unused Canal in Pontnewydd where she often sits.

"I was so sad when it lost its leaves for winter, but it's so pretty now the leaves are growing back," she shared.

Caldicot Castle is a must visit according to Catherine (Image: Catherine Mayo)

Catherine Mayo has been enjoying the outdoors more after having her baby.

"Caldicot Castle is always a must," she said.

Sunset in Monmouthshire (Image: Natalie Davies)

Natalie Davies simply admired the "sunset at home in Monmouthshire."

Aurora (Image: Jason Mead)

Some readers captured phenomena like Jason Mead who gazed at "The Aurora from the Bwlch Mountain" and Leonie Roberts who revelled in the "Blueness all around" with bluebells.

Bluebells (Image: Leonie Roberts)

Several readers shared personal accomplishments and joyful events.

Janet Martin celebrated the "NHSOB 1st XV promotion to Division 1 league.

Paul celebrated getting married! (Image: Paul Splodge Gray)

"Well done boys," while Paul Splodge Gray made us a part of his joy by sharing about "getting married".

Chris ran the London Marathon (Image: Chris Went)

Chris Went highlighted finishing the London Marathon, saying: "Finishing the TCS 2024 London Marathon, running for Young Lives vs Cancer."

Pippa celebrated being able to go for a walk (Image: Pippa Needs)

Then, there were those who found delight in simple pursuits like Pippa Needs who said: "Being able to take the dogs for a long walk after injuring my back and hips heavy lifting stuff" and Samantha Hawkins with taking her dogs for a 'lovely walk in the sunshine over the weekend.'

Samantha took her dogs for a walk in the nice weather (Image: Samantha Hawkins)

Roger Fuller's highlight was catching the sunrise at Goldcliff on Saturday morning, whilst Donna Griffiths welcomed two new family members in the form of cats.

Roger caught the sunrise at Goldcliffe (Image: Roger Fuller)

Paul Villa walked the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and Leanne Davies visited Stonehenge.

Donna welcomed two new cats (Image: Donna Griffiths)

In life’s everyday moments, our readers found highlights worth celebrating.

Paul walked the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path (Image: Paul Villa)