A THIEF has been jailed after he stole plant pots and hanging baskets from a store.
Jonathan Ball, 38, was caught pinching two plant pots worth £50 and three hanging baskets valued at £22.50 from B&M in Newport.
He also stole a box of kitchen knives worth £55 from an Asda supermarket.
Ball, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.
The defendant has previous convictions for similar offences.
The thefts occurred between April 11 and April 16 and put him in breach of a suspended sentence.
Ball was jailed for 28 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to pay £127.50 in compensation.
