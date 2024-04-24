Aaron Edwards, 21, admitted the offences on the day he was due to stand trial.

The defendant, formerly of Green Meadow, Tredegar has no previous convictions and his barrister Jeffrey Jones asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Emma Harris, prosecuting, said: “The complainant has requested to read her victim personal statement at the sentence hearing.”

MORE NEWS: Man sexually assaulted girl outside train station while she waited for her mum

Judge Hywel James told Edwards: “You need to be aware that the fact that I'm ordering a pre-sentence report is no indication of how this case will be dealt with.

“All options, including custody, remain open to the sentencing judge.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on May 21.

He was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.