The change of speed limits in built up areas to be 20mph in Wales, which came into effect last year, was one of the most controversial over the last two years.

The move brought in by previous First Minister Mark Drakeford, led to much opposition locally – even leading to civil disobedience and vandalism of the new 20mph signs, including in Welshpool.

The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates, will outline his transport priorities, including plans for 20 mph, in the Senedd tomorrow (April 23).

And in a statement preceding the announcement, Mr Skates said “listening is the immediate priority” on 20mph.

Mr Skates will outline a potential rolling back of the policy in the Senedd tomorrow and added that “the Welsh Government will listen to the people of Wales and work in partnership with councils to deliver targeted change to the 20mph implementation.”

The rollout of the 20mph zones across Wales has been controversial in Powys with strange anomalies such as a 14 yard 20mph zone being implemented in Trefeglwys on the B4569.

There have also been instances of vandalism of 20mph signs in Welshpool and in nearby Arddleen.

An anti-20mph petition has was signed by hundreds of thousands of people - making it by far the most signed in Senedd history.

Local politicians have also voiced opposition to the change.

Montgomeryshire MS, Russell Geroge previously said: “Hundreds of concerns raised with me. I voted against this legislation, but apart from just having a different view to the Welsh government on this, just angry with the cost and wider impact.

“20mph is suitable in many places such as outside schools, I have myself supported local campaigners on individual cases. I’m opposed and voted against this legislation and blanket approach.”

New First Minister Vaughan Gething said at the end of last year: “I'm a dad, I have a primary school aged son, I'm much more happy for him to ride his bike on a road where I know that people are going to be driving slower and he's much more likely not to be hit or to get up if he does get a bump on the road.

"What we do need to do though is listen to the public and to think about the tone in which we've talked about and described the policy.

"That also means we've got to give people an opportunity to say specifically what they would like to see change.

"I think we need to design a review period, with local government, so people can say specifically what they would like to see change and why.

"We can then listen and then local authorities can make a decision. I think that would demonstrate that we're listening to the public.”

"I think there would be changes to some roads which show that the public have been heard and listened to and we'll still have a coherent policy on reducing speeds in built-up areas and I'd like to see that happen sooner than later."