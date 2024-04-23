The harrowing series based on the real-life experiences of creator Richard Gadd has already claimed the number one TV show spot in the UK and USA.

Gadd, who plays a fictionalised version of himself as Donny Dunn is at the centre of a “strange and layered” relationship with a woman named Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning).

He also experiences serious sexual abuse from a high-up TV executive Darrien, played by Tom Goodman-Hill.

As the show is based on real events, the internet has naturally taken it upon itself to work out the mystery that Gadd never wanted to answer.

He has repeatedly refused to name any of the people the show is based on and has now been forced to issue a plea to viewers.

He shared to his Instagram story last night (Monday, April 22): "Hi everyone. People I love, have worked with and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

"Please don't speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That's not the point of our show.

"Lots of love, Richard x X".

Who is 'Martha'?





He explained to GQ: “We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself.

“What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone.”

He told The Independent in 2019 that "Martha" sent more than 41,000 emails, 350 hours of voicemail, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, a pair of brand new boxer shorts and a cuddly reindeer toy.

She also used to turn up outside his home and appear at his stand-up shows.