The main water pipe burst on Brecon Road in Abergavenny on Monday (April 22) evening, sending a 12-foot water fountain up in the air that residents could see nearby.

Welsh Water was at the scene for most of the day to repair the damage caused by a third party, leaving thousands without a water supply.

They later confirmed that the water pipe near Brecon Road, Abergavenny had been fixed with supplies returning by late afternoon.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water, said: "We can confirm that the burst water main near Brecon Road, Abergavenny, has now been fixed.

"The water network is now being recharged and supplies should be restored to all affected customers by later this afternoon.

"This recharge needs to be done slowly to prevent further issues like bursts, airlocks and too much discoloured water.

"That’s why some customers will have supplies quicker than others. We will continue to use tankers for now to help restore supplies.

"Our bottled water stations (Premier Inn, Llanfoist NP7 9LH and Abergavenny Leisure Centre) will remain in place until we are satisfied that all supplies have been restored.

"While this burst was caused by a third party, we’re sorry to customers for any inconvenience."

The burst water main saw three schools, King Henry VII, Ysgol y Fenni, and Our Lady and St Michael's School close along with The Lamb and Flag pub and O'Connell's bakery.

The bakery and pub closed due to having no water supply to operate their businesses.

Thousands of homes in the area were also left without a water supply following the damage to a main pipe on Brecon Road.

Welsh Water confirmed that two bottle stations were set up for customers on their priority service register.

One station was set up at the Premier Inn, Llanfoist and the other at Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

Priority customers had access to bottled water until their water supply returned later in the afternoon with Welsh Water advising them to only take what they needed.