The first deportation flight to Rwanda was meant to take off in June 2022 but was cancelled just minutes before take-off following a ruling by a judge at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Then in 2023, the Court of Appeal ruled the policy was unlawful, with judges concluding that Rwanda was not a safe country, with the Supreme Court in the UK agreeing.

In response, ministers published the Bill and a treaty with Rwanda, both of which were intended to prevent further legal challenges.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill has passed Parliament and will become law.



However, this always had opposition from the House of Lords but after that was dropped last night the bill was pushed through and it is set to become law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement following the passing of the Rwanda Bill that "nothing will stand in our way" for getting flights off the ground.

Ahead of the bill passing, Mr Sunak said flights to Rwanda would take off within 10 to 12 weeks, missing his original spring target, BBC News reported.

How will the Rwanda Bill work?





As reported by The Independent The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill compels judges to regard the African country as “safe” and disapplies sections of the Human Rights Act and international law.

It adds: "The legislation would also give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

"Asylum-seekers could still challenge deportation based on their individual circumstances, such as serious mental or physical conditions, or if they are a victim of torture or if they are suicidal."

However, they would not be able to make a generic argument that removal to Rwanda presented a general risk of 'refoulement'.

This is where asylum seekers are removed and returned to a country where they face persecution.

The Conservative Party have been pushing for this bill for a long time and has argued that Rwanda will be safe for asylum seekers.

One of their points is that the Rwandan government has pledged that migrants sent there will be granted the right to live in the country with the prospect of citizenship.