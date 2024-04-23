Swift's Eras Tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

While her new album - The Tortured Poets Department, released last Friday (April 19), became the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Swift, 34, also became the most-streamed artist in a single day on the platform (on Friday).

The Eras Tour has been all around the world visiting the likes of the US and Australia.

It will soon be the UK's turn to greet Swift and her record breaking tour with the pop star set to perform in places like Wembley Stadium, London; Anfield Stadium, Liverpool; and Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

Swift is also set to perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 18.

Tickets for Swift's show at Principality Stadium went on sale via the Ticketmaster and AXS website mid-way through last year and sold out almost immediately.

If you missed out you may be in luck, with some re-sale tickets for the pop stars Cardiff show still available.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour re-sale tickets for Principality Stadium show

AXS

AXS, along with Ticketmaster, was one of the official sellers of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets for concerts in the UK.

Tickets have sold out for all of Swift's UK concerts, including her Cardiff gig.

But re-sale tickets may become available in the lead up to the concert.

The AXS website, it says, is the "only legitimate place to re-sell your tickets".

At the time of publication, there were no re-sale tickets available via the AXS website.

Twickets

There are no tickets available (at the time of publication) via the Twickets website.

Viagogo

Viagogo looks to be the only website with tickets still available for Swift's Era Tour concert at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

There are more than 300 tickets still available via the Viagogo website (at the time of publication) with prices starting at £372.

Is Viagogo a trusted site?





Viagogo comes with mixed reviews.

It has a 1.7 star rating on Trustpilot from 37,891 reviews with 27% of people giving it a 5-star review and 55% rating it 1-star.

You can check out reviews from people who have used Viagogo on the Trustpilot website.

Tips for avoiding scammers when purchasing Taylor Swift tickets

Lloyds Bank has issued a warning to fans looking for last minute tickets to Taylor Swift concerts in the UK.

The major high street bank estimated more than £1 million has already been lost in the UK to fraudsters pretending to offer Taylor Swift concert tickets.

To help fans stay safe, Lloyds Bank provided some tips to follow purchasing tickets:

Buy from trusted retailers

Avoid deals that look too good to be true

Consider paying by debit or credit card

Taylor Swift will perform, as part of her Eras Tour, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18, 2024.