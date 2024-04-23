FIREFIGHTERS were called to reports of an incident in Abergavenny town centre last night, Monday, April 22.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said they were called at approximately 8:16 pm to an incident behind Bon Marche on the Abergavenny High Street.
Upon arrival, crews found two industrial-size bins which were well alight and fought to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 8:16 pm on Monday 22nd April, SWFRS was called to an incident behind Bon Marche in Abergavenny, in which two industrial size bins were well alight.
“The crew tackled the blaze using a thermal imaging camera, a hose reel jet, and small tools. STOP message received at 8:41 pm.”
