The South Wales Argus asked readers on Facebook for their thoughts and received a strong reaction.

More than 240 comments rolled in, with most voicing opposition to the cycling group’s view, calling for a return to the 30mph limit.

Many readers cited the petition to the Welsh Government which has more than 500,000 signatures demanding the speed limit's reversal.

Lyn Phillips said: "I’ve been overtaken by a bike many times when I’m doing 20 mph!"

Isolde Shore-Nye, another reader, argued: "In my opinion cyclists should also be bound by the 20mph law.

"If we are to keep to this speed it should apply to all.

"That's only fair."

Debbie Smith voiced her struggle with the lower limit, saying: "I find it very difficult to keep at 20mph.

"It's not natural and I have to keep looking at the speedometer.

"I agree around schools and other short distances, but not for miles."

Furthermore, Sue Ford and Kerry Bowden both expressed doubt about the universally lower speed limit outside of school zones.

Ms Ford said: "20mph means motorists are spending more time keeping an eye on their speedo than looking out for people like me cycling on the road."

Kerry Bowden echoed: "Driving through my home town today, doing 20mph, and a cyclist in front of me pulling away from me!"

Joanne Mines said: "Just under 500,000 signatures on the petition opposing the 20mph blanket limit would suggest otherwise."

However, not all drivers agreed.

Robert Morris, a supporter of the 20mph limit, pointed out that the new speed limit was implemented to reduce speed in residential areas and provide a safer environment for children, urging drivers to act responsibly.

Mr Morris said: "All good drivers will know that a child is 5 times more likely to survive a 20mph collision than a 30mph collision.

"It is high time that drivers started to act responsibly and not put little children in danger."

Johnny Plectrum also agreed with the 20mph limit stating: "We all want safe streets but there’s a vocal minority seeing it as an attack on their right to drive cars just because they’ve been told to slow down around vulnerable road users."

Some readers pointed out current issues that they felt needed more attention.

Andrew Dobbins said: "Perhaps sort the pot holes out and build more roads before playing with the speed limits?"

Many readers highlighted that cyclists should also abide by the 20mph limit and the highway code and highlighted poor road conditions as a concern.

The fate of the 20mph limit continues to spark intense debate across the country, with the Welsh Government set to discuss the possibility of reverting some roads to 30mph.