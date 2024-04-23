Bridgend-based Cenin Renewables Ltd has laid out proposals for the major development at Cil-Lonydd Farm, south of Hafodyrynys.

If the project goes ahead, the solar farm is expected to take between six and nine months to build, and will last around 50 years.

Cenin is now carrying out a public pre-application consultation and wants to hear the views of locals.

Project lead Martyn Popham, in a letter to nearby residents, said the project “would produce enough clean, green energy to power approximately 12,500 homes whilst bringing a wide range of benefits to the local community”.

In a design statement, agents RPS Consulting, on behalf of the applicant, added that the proposed solar farm would also contribute to Caerphilly Council’s “ambitions” on cutting carbon emissions.

The pre-application consultation will run from April 23 until June 7.

To take part visit cil-lonyddsolar.co.uk