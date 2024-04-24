Ystrad Mynach-based linen suppliers Star Linen UK has joined the ranks of businesses using their influence for good, becoming one of the first companies in the hospitality sector to achieve the prestigious B Corporation certification.

Star Linen UK is now recognised for its commitment to sustainable business practices and ethical standards, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of environmentally conscious hospitality solutions.

Having been established in 2016, Star Linen UK offers bedding, bathroom, dining and kitchen products to leading hotels, laundries, universities, holiday parks and spas, cementing its place as a hospitality sector favourite.

In just over a year, the firm garnered the sought-after award in a major achievement. The award is verified by B Lab, and is given to a company that has high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

Stephen Broadhurst, managing director, said: "We are thrilled to achieve B Corp certification which underscores our dedication to sustainable and transparent business practices, social responsibility and ethical standards.

"For me, personally, it’s where the sustainability journey really begins and we look forward to partnering with like-minded businesses in the sector to create a more sustainable and ethical future for all."

B Corp Certification assesses all areas of a company’s operations, covering governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Over the last two years, Star Linen UK's sustainable ways have made the company carbon neutral, due to energy-efficient practices, environmentally certified products, and successful waste-minimising recycling schemes.

The well-being of its employees is a top priority, backed by fair wages, professional development opportunities, and holistic wellness initiatives such as free gym memberships and counselling services.

Moreover, Star Linen UK prioritises customer satisfaction, placing a high value on customer feedback.

The company is also highly committed to community engagement, offering job creation opportunities and local supplier collaborations while actively participating in philanthropic ventures.

Gaining a B Corp Certification is no easy feat.

A business must score 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, prove its energy-wise, waste and water-minimising practices, and commit to diversity.

Businesses are also measured on corporate transparency and their determination to make purposeful profit a legal requirement in company articles.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, which verifies the certification, voiced his approval: "We are delighted to welcome Star Linen UK to the B Corp community.

"This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good.

"We know that Star Linen UK is going to be a fantastic addition to the community".

Now, Star Linen UK is part of a rapidly expanding network of more than 8,500 businesses worldwide that proudly hold B Corp Certification.

The UK boasts one of the largest and fastest growing B Corp communities in the world.

Notable members include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia and Tony’s Chocolonely.