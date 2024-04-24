Abergavenny Leisure Centre secured a podium spot in Technogym’s Lets Move for a Better World 2024 Fitness Campaign, beating 234 of the 237 competing clubs.

The centre brought together 760 members and staff to collect more than 1.3 million MOVEs, Technogym's measure of physical activity. It is measured through gym equipment or GPS physical activity trackers like Garmin.

Surpassing the 1 million MOVEs mark meant the centre received a Technogym Wellness Kit.

This will be given to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to aid dementia patients and their carers.

Club member Denis Murphy accumulated the maximum 32,000 MOVEs, attributing his serious leg injury recovery to the centre.

Celebrating the achievement, Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "It is wonderful to see the efforts of the members and staff at Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

"What an achievement and what a positive example to set.

"The benefits of keeping active are well-known and challenges like this can be fun too."

The campaign, in its 10th year, had more than 107,000 participants and promotes health and physical activity.

Further information is available on Technogym's website.